Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 770 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 646,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $118.83 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.