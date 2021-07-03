Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

HNDL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.75. 498,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

