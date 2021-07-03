Strong Price Hits $202.82 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Strong has a market cap of $28.04 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $202.82 or 0.00588441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

