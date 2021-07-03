Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.09. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

