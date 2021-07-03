Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

