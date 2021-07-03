Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

SNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

