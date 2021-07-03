SushiSwap Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $7.56 or 0.00021895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $961.71 million and $99.11 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00744604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00080786 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 226,667,210 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

