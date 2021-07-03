SVB Leerink Weighs in on Health Catalyst, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Health Catalyst in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $143,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,912 shares of company stock worth $12,167,070. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.