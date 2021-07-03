Swap One Day Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $318,816.11 and approximately $49.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00136657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00169592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,705.40 or 0.99903551 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,503,432 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

