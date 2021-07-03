Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37. Symrise has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

