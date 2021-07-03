Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.05 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

