T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough Sells 18,182 Shares of Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough sold 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $21,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $169.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. On average, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

