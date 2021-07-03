TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.56. 25,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,522,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,025,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,320,000 after buying an additional 794,645 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 12,511.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

