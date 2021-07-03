TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,491,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.25% of TCF Financial worth $301,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TCF Financial by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

