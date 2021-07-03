TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,367,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PulteGroup by 36.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 108.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 66,513 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,328,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of PHM opened at $55.24 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

