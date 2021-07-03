TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

