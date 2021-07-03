TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $22,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,953.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.