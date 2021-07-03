TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,624 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Zynga by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,988,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 111,214 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $557,952.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 632,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,228.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,043 shares of company stock worth $6,892,059. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.