TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evergy by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $73,707,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 879,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

