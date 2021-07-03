TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 186,617 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,617 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

