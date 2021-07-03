TD Securities Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.31.

HBM stock opened at C$8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.99. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.64.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

