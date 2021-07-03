Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $106.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the lowest is $104.90 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $430.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $20.99 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $807,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.