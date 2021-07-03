Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $112,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.