Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,616,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $135,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 787,836 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

TME stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

