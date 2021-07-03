Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

