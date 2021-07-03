Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in June

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,095,800 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 3,112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,958.0 days.

Shares of TOIPF remained flat at $$1.87 during trading hours on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

