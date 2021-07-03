Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in June

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,095,800 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 3,112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,958.0 days.
Shares of TOIPF remained flat at $$1.87 during trading hours on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
