Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55.

