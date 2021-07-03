The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

BA opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

