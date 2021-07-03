The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.49 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

