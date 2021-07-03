The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CEE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

