The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $42,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $317.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.48 and a 52 week high of $320.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.61.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.