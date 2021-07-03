The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
Shares of GGT opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.59.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.