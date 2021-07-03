The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.

Shares of GGT opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

