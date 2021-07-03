The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

HNST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,264. The Honest has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

