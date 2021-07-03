The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the first quarter worth $225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

