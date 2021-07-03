The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $76,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,967,000 after purchasing an additional 147,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.