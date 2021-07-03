The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £641.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 520.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Karen McKellar purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £15,300 ($19,989.55).

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

