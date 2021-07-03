The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 133.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 877,175 shares trading hands.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

