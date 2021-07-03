The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 1955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

