ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 4.5%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.77. 607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 375,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $8,267,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.