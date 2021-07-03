Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Titan Machinery worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TITN opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $691.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.78. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.