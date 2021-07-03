Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,778,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGHI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 472,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.73. Touchpoint Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.12) million during the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.