Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.31.

Shares of TOU opened at C$35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$12.27 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In related news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

