Traders Purchase High Volume of Italk Call Options (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 795% compared to the typical volume of 338 call options.

OTCMKTS:TALK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 801,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37. Italk has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

