Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 400.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.