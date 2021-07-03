Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $64.73 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

