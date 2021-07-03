Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

