Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 15,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 578,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,284,000 after buying an additional 239,206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $8,914,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $274.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

