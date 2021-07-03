Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Shares of ISRG opened at $938.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $858.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $939.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

