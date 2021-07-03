Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55.

