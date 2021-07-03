Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

NYSE TT opened at $187.30 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $189.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

